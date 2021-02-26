Flashback Friday: Iowa Great Lakes Winter Games of 1987

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KELO) — Even during the winter months, there are plenty of fun activities to do outside.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1987 and show you how some people had fun on the frozen Iowa Great Lakes.

The wind and the cold were there but the snow was missing today for the Iowa Great Lakes Winter Games at Lake Okobji. Indoor, there were activities like putting, shuffle board, and free-throw shooting to keep the younger kids busy. While outside the big kids were having their own kind of fun and games. The weather may not be quite what organizers here hoped for, but the lack of snow didn’t seem to slow down this winter carnival at all.



A little out of season for volleyball perhaps, but these players didn’t seem to mind. In fact, some of the players chose more traditional volleyball clothing despite 12 degree wind chills this morning. Also part of the winter games were 5k and 10k races that filled the streets of Spirit Lake for a time this afternoon. While out on the ice at Lake Okoboji, broom ball the game. Friendly but fierce competition marked this game where just staying in an upright position can take most of a player’s energy. Just what does it take to make a good broom ball player?



“Well, we’re trying to win a game and knock a few people down in the meantime.”



“Ah, good legs, need to have that killer instinct in ya.”



While the Winter Games kept almost everyone around Lake Okoboji busy today, other residents had enough to do just getting around. This is Steve Berger, KELOLAND News, Lake Okaboji, IA.