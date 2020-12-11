Flashback Friday: International travel in 1993

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The pandemic has brought most international travel to a halt, but this morning we are looking back at one big trip for a law enforcement officer in week’s Flashback Friday.

KELOLAND’s Jay Trobec takes you back to 1993 with for a trip across the Atlantic with a South Dakota Police Officer.

“I like to think I’m an average American.”

Bill Pattenson came to England hoping to learn about the country’s famous places, and famous people. He never imagined he would become on himself.

“No, I had no idea that we were going to attract the attention we have gotten so far.”

It began the Pattenson went on patrol with local police, and the city newspaper wrote up the story.

“Well today he went on the beat in Southampton.”

Then the television network that serves Southern England picked it up for the six o’clock news.

“Music and shots of officers patrol the streets and meeting residents.”

A British Bobby on the beat and an American Lieutenant on patrol. Two men with the same job but very different ways of doing it. Bill Pattenson came to South Hampton with an idea of what he might find.

“The picture that I had was more of the Victorian Bobby, helping the people in his community. Possible a small amount of snowfall like on a Christmas Card.”

There’s no snow but Bill hasn’t been disappointed.

“I feel like I have stepped back in history a little bit, and working as the English Bobbies worked, and being without the firearm here is a little different for me but it’s a nice feeling to not have to wear the firearm all the time.”

Of course, there were some things he really wasn’t prepared for.

“Excuse me, could you tell me where the Marlin Center is please? No ma’am I’m afraid not. I am new to this beat.”

But he was still able to do some of the jobs of a traditional British Bobby.

“Excuse me, could you tell me the time please? It’s 11:20. Thank you very much. Have a nice day.”

Bill enjoyed his first day with Hampshire’s Police on an exchange organized by Rotary International. But he’ll be getting a grimmer taste of South Hampton when he goes out on late night patrol in the city center this weekend. Perhaps then he might wish he did have something more powerful with him than a crunchin. Richard Jones in South Hampton, 4 Maridian tonight.

Since the story aired Pattenson has been receiving mail from fans.

“And a couple of them indicated they have family in the Sioux Falls Area. And this individual is an ex-sergeant from the Louisiana State Police, and heard that an American police officer was here and would like to get together with me and shoot the bull.”

It’s been said that every person is famous for fifteen minutes. If that is so, it appears that Bill Pattenson has cashed in his quarter-hour here, half a world away from home.

In Hampshire, England, with Eye on KELOLAND, I’m Jay Trobec.