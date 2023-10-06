SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With Halloween weeks away, many people may be getting ready for trick-or-treating. While some may be looking for treats, others may have a trick up their sleeves.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1988 when two girls went door to door selling a treat for those that may get hit with a trick.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

With Halloween approaching, a lot of folks are worrying about pranks when they see young people heading towards their house. Those concerns are opportunity knocking for 14-year-olds Mona Daniels and Patty Feldmen. They’re earning money selling insurance for mischief, rather than making it.

“We’re wondering if you would like to buy some spoke insurance.”

“Spook insurance?”

“Yeah, like your bushes get T-Ped or your house gets egged and stuff.”

For one dollar, the teens will clean up that stuff if Halloween tricksters vandalize a policy holder’s home.

“No, I don’t think I got to worry too much about that because most of them around here know me.”

The girls’ overhead is low, they’re hours are whenever they want to work. In fact, the only problem they can foresee is what would happen if every one of their customers got spooked at the same time.

“Well then, we’re going to be working hard.”

While they hope that doesn’t happen, they say they are not afraid of hard work, just big dogs. Everybody’s afraid of something on Halloween.

If you want to see more stories from our archive, click here.