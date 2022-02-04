SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we first told you earlier this week, Ice racing is once again up and running at Long Lake. However, that’s not the only KELOLAND lake to have hosted one of these events.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we go back to 1985 when the engines were roaring on a frozen Wall Lake.

Motorcycle racing isn’t often thought of as a winter sport, but these folks are hoping to change that. Every Sunday during January and February they hit the ice rolling.

“Just the climate we live in, you know, there’s six months a year when it’s, you know, so cold there’s really nothing else to do.”

“What makes it so much fun?” “I don’t know, probably because it’s so cold! Makes it crazier!”

To make the transition from dirt to ice, the bikers drill around 600 sheet metal screws into their tires. It gives them a better grip on the frozen surface, but can also increase the danger in a spill. Snowmobile suits help keep the racers warm, but their biggest problem is finding a race track. The noise from a hundred odd cycles often leads to complaints from people living nearby.

That’s one reason this year’s events moved off of Lake Alvin, where they’ve traditionally been, and on to Wall Lake. The racers hope the neighbors here understand they’re just having a little weekend fun.

Aside from a love for bikes, these racers have another thing in common. Most of them hear the same comment from their non-racing friends.

“They just tell me I’m crazy.”

Kristi Peterson, KELOLAND News.