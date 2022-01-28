SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ice fishing is well underway in parts of KELOLAND as the temperatures have been fairly consistent to thicken ice out on the waters.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1977 to see how it was done then, and the style of the ‘fishing shacks.’

Ice Fishing. It always has been and always will be a very popular winter activity for hardy folks in the upper Midwest.

The cold and the wind, the needed warm clothes, and even the hole chopping duty are always tolerated by the sportsman. For the joy of landing the ‘big one’ far outweighs any effect weather could have on their spirit.

But today ice fisherman don’t have to worry about wind or fishing discomforts. In fact, now going ice fishing is more like dressing up and going out for an elegant evening.

Seldom see ice fisherman fishing outside anymore. Most fish sportsman are in their own shacks, where they can do all their fishing right inside. As a matter of fact, these so-called ‘shacks’ shouldn’t be called ‘shacks’ anymore. They’ve taken on a new look. They’re carpeted, paneled, heated and insulated, and have battery-powered electricity. In some of them you find kitchen tables, chairs, ovens to cook in, and a television to make it more of a home away from home.

No there really isn’t any discomfort with this winter sport. Even cutting the fishing hole takes a matter of seconds with an electric auger ice fisherman use now. Just five or ten years ago, the shacks were nothing like they are today.

“Just, plain ordinary plywood and there wasn’t panel or carpet or nothing. It was just some place to get out of the cold and fish, and now you can sit out here and play cards and have a few drinks now and then. You enjoy it.”

It’s now getting to the point where one fisherman is trying to outdo his neighbor from down the lake.

“I don’t know who started it or nothing. It just, happened. Somebody builds one, and someone builds one that’s just a bit better, and it builds up. It’ll get bigger and bigger every year. It’s just something to do.”

Perhaps ice fishing may even be for those of us who never cared for it before.