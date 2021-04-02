Flashback Friday: Hunting Easter eggs in 1986

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are many traditions that come with the Easter Holiday. One that seems the most popular is the Easter Egg Hunt. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1986 and show you how the haul some hunters gathered.

Little more than a sack, or a bag or a basket was necessary, and you had to love candy. 15,000 candy Easter eggs were spread across the Sioux Empire Fairgrounds today for the annual Easter Egg Hunt. 15,000 candy eggs and an estimated 5,000 people.

The turnout equaled last year’s attendance. And there was enough eggs to give everyone about three each.

“I found three eggs under a big clump of grass.”

Some didn’t know what their take was.

“How many?” “I don’t know.”

Micheal DeGroot wasn’t Sure.

“Ten”

With as many people who showed up, parents could do little more than just get out of the way.

“Survived it real good.”

One little girl found her way into her supply. Ready to share what she had bagged. Another little guy didn’t have any to share, he apparently got shut out. But one way or the other, for some, the day turned out to be one worth remembering.