Flashback Friday: Hot holiday gifts in 1985

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — We are one week away from Christmas. Which means holiday shopping is coming down to the wire.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1985 and show you some of that year’s hot holiday gifts.

The Christmas crowds grow everyday, but they’ve already run Rapid City stores out of the hottest toy ticket in town. The Pound Puppy is not only warm and cuddly, he’s sizzling. Store managers call him this year’s Cabbage Patch Kid.

“We have none right now. We had some in the beginning of the week, but we sold them out Tuesday. Last week they were on sale. Who knows when we’re going to get them again.”

“I think they’re kind of homely, but the kids like them.”

But while Pound Puppy sales are off to the races, some other toys are dogging it. The Cabbage Patch Twins aren’t selling too well. In some stores the supplies of this limited edition are almost unlimited.

Some store managers say soldiers like Masters of the Universe aren’t living up to expectations, but changeable toys like this mask-airplane are beating them.

Adult shoppers are buying too. Kitchen appliances are unusually popular. VCR sales are up 50% in some stores, and home video cameras are going great guns.

In the end though, it’s the kids that rake in the Christmas loot, and if you can’t find it here, there’s only one other place to turn.

Lonnie Hartley, KELOLAND News, Rapid City.