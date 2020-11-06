Flashback Friday: Horseshoe tournament in Spearfish in 1993

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tournaments can be held for any kind of events. From sports like basketball to games like Horseshoes.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, KELOLAND’s Perry Groten takes us back to 1993 and shows us one of those tournaments.

Thousands of horseshoes are soaring through the air, clanging up points to a world championship. This isn’t your leisurely game of horseshoes played during the company picnic, these are some of the best pitchers around. Hurling horseshoes in a competition that’s fierce, yet still friendly.

“The main thing is to, if you can be relaxed and not tense up when you’re playing.”

More than 1,500 pitchers are competing. They come from 48 states, Canada, Norway, even Japan. This game has a true international appeal.

“We’ve got a lot of good competition. But secondly you meet so many nice people that you don’t normally meet year round. And it’s really a pleasure, no matter what you do in pitching–mind you everybody wants to win, and do best– but no matter what, you have a good time with everyone that you meet.”

The rules are simple: a ringer counts three points, closest to the stake adds another point, but there’s $100,000 dollars in prize money to aim for. So these can be some pretty big shoes to fill.