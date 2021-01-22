Flashback Friday: Honoring the King in 1985

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Earlier this month, the King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley would have celebrated his 85th birthday.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1985 with KELOLAND’S Perry Groten and introduce you to an Iowa man, who wrote a song to honor the King.

“With Elvis it’s kind of hard to explain how a person likes him. He’s just a, his music you know, his voice.”



Randy Dillingham has been an Elvis Presley fan his whole life. His birthday present to the King of Rock and Roll was a song he wrote, now being sent to radio stations across the country.



“He was Rock and Roll, he had rhythm and soul. He was all of the ladies’ man.”



“His generosity, his faith in God, and he loved his mother. Things like this, that were the most important in Elvis’s life, I tried to come up with those points in the song when I wrote the lyrics.”

“When he sang his song he brought his heart along, when he left us he had made his stand.”



This is Dillingham’s first attempt at songwriting. He doesn’t expect the record to get a lot of airplay because it’s not on a major label. But money is not the object, it’s just his way to say Happy Birthday Elvis.



“People have missed him and have missed his concerts. And it’s the way of the people showing their appreciation. And I think there will always be the music of The King.”



Perry Groten, KELOLAND News, Everly, IA.