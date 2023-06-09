SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When it comes to building a house, there are a lot of choices to make. Those choices can be inspired by a lot of things.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, KELOLAND’S Perry Groten takes us back to 1994 when one Pringle home was inspired by a fairy tale.

The 3 Little Pigs would certainly oink with approval of this construction project. Jim and Jan Forbes are building a home that’s wall-to-wall straw. The Forbes dream house is a fairy tail come true.

“So we took the ideas of 3 Little Pigs and we’ll keep the Big Bad Wolf out that way!”

Jim Forbes has come down with an illness that causes serious health problems if he breathes vapors from regular household insulation. So the Forbes are lining their new house with 250 bales of chemical-free straw.

Wind chills can huff and puff, but the Forbes says their home will stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer.

“I think young families are going to take a look at it and say this is the way we can go because of the energy efficiency of it and also because of the cheaper cost if you can get the straw, and straw is readily available in South Dakota.”

Getting the straw damp is a concern, so the straw will soon be sealed up in concrete.

By Christmas time, the Forbes hope to be settling into their new straw home, built with nails and bales.

