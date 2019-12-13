Flashback Friday: Holiday spirit in 1984

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The holiday season is in full swing and decorations can be seen all around us.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we go back 35 years to 1984, where KELOLAND’s Jaine Andrews who shares the sights sounds, and warm feelings of the season.

When Sioux Falls puts on Christmas it’s hard to see how anyone could bah hum bug anything. Almost everywhere you look those little elves have put Christmas into our lives.

Even the senior volunteers have gotten into the act by decorating the city’s official Christmas tree. “Oh i guess just to make the whole holiday season meaningful. And to remind us what Christmas is all about.”

But there is much more to the season of merriment the tradition of gift giving takes on special meaning when the recipient is a young child who’s greatest joy is a visit from jolly old Saint Nick.

“One little girl who just hadn’t shown any emotion until she saw me. And I didn’t know all the other people were watching through this other window. You couldn’t see out and when i came out they were crying and ever since then i just- don’t pass it up i guess.’ If all the lights and gaiety aren’t enough to stir those elusive feelings of good will toward all, perhaps the feeling of warmth one gets watching others give of themselves is enough to spark the Santa in all of us.

Jaine Andrews KELOLAND News.