Flashback Friday: Holiday shopping madness begins

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With Thanksgiving dinner behind us, the rest of the holiday weekend turns to holiday shopping. People will be hitting the stores today to get in on the Black Friday deals. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 2011 and show you that year’s holiday shopping madness.

The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls opened its doors at midnight for the first time ever on Black Friday. But there was a method to the madness. The goal was to attract bargin-seeking shoppers, and it appears to have worked.

“You know, it was a really big deal, I think. There was a lot of thousand of people in front of our doors.”

Empire Mall Marketing Manager Jennifer Morrison says the first four hours of Black Friday shopping were the busiest. Final reports from the stores aren’t complied yet, but it appears shoppers were out in larger numbers, and opening their wallets.

“Numbers, I would say, from what we’ve seen in traffic counts, are up. And that’s very positive for this year.”

Holiday spending is always critical to those in the retail business. So is planning ahead. So don’t be surprised if the places you shop at in the coming weeks are already thinking about next year.

“I think that with the success from this year, that we can look forward to doing midnight madness again next year.”

But first things first, stores and shopping centers must continue to be successful in their in the remainder of the year. In Sioux Falls, Sean Nested, KELOLAND News.