Flashback Friday: Holiday shopping in 1986

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Now that Thanksgiving is done, shoppers are heading into stores for some holiday shopping.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1986 and show you how people kicked off holiday shopping season.

Wadding into shopping crowds is one way to work off yesterday’s turkey dinner. While it may not be too comfortable for you, stores thrive on it.

“Definitely a big boost. It will one of our largest days of the year, and it always is.”

Stores are opening early and closing late to cash in your dollars. Sales at Micheal’s are up thirty percent this month. And days like this can’t hurt what retailers predict to be a record sales year despite the sluggish economy.

“Sure hasn’t had any indication that it’s going to hurt us at all. It’s been just really good. I can’t say enough about it.”

Local financial analysts say retailers may be too optimistic, and if sales increase by five percent they’ll be luck. But shoppers are in the holiday spirit, which means pocketbooks are hot.

“Well, I came down, I’m excited. I’m buying lots of things i hadn’t planned to buy.”

“Maybe a little bit more medium priced things, more practical things.”

“Sometimes I find better buys then where I live. I live in the cities, and I think that Sioux Falls has some pretty good prices.”

The hustle and bustle of the holidays seem to come to a standstill at times in these crowds. So the next time you get stuck, think of it as a break from the yuletide combat.