Flashback Friday: Holiday parties in 1993

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Now that the holiday season is here, the holiday parties are beginning.

In this week’s Flashback Friday we go back to 1993. KELOLAND’s Carol Nesbitt shares a holiday party that was a little extra special.

“Everything that the Shriners do, the bottom line are these hospital kids.”

And it’s evident. Today, Santa wasn’t the only jolly one in the crowd. Kids who have been in Shrine hospitals, and their families, gathered today to celebrate the season, and share their common bond.

“We get to see some of the people that we’ve ridden up with, some of the patients that have been up in the hospital, and just to renew friendships that we’ve accomplished through our visits to the city. And it’s just really a special time of the year.”

Families also see this as part of the whole shrine philosophy, helping families and kids.

“It’s really great. It’s just a part of what the Shrine organization is all about. Caring for kids and it’s just a real special time of the year.”

Of course the kids are more interested in Santa than anything else.

“He’s neat.”

And what Christmas party would be complete without presents?

“Merry Christmas!” “Thank you.”

The parents of Shrine hospital kids treasure the greater gift.

“It’s a real comfort to know that your child is getting some of the best care in the world and they do just a wonderful job.”

And for the men that make it all possible, “Many times we see the kids in a hospital or a clinic setting. This is a happy time of year. And we want to have a Christmas party for those special Shrine hospital kids.

Carol Nesbitt, KELOLAND News.

