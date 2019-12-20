Flashback Friday: Holiday history from 1981

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re officially five days from Christmas and the holiday festivities are in full swing. But do you know any stories of Christmases past?

In this week’s Flashback Friday, go back to 1981 with KELOLAND’s Doug Lund as he shares a lesson in Holiday History.

Everybody recognizes this jolly old elf of course, but where did Santa Claus really come from? Well, most agree, his roots trace back to a fourth century bishop, an asian miner named Nicholas. Legend has it he became the patron saint of children, and used to provide dowries for young maidens by throwing purses of gold through their window.

I don’t know how he got to the North Pole or taught reindeer how to fly though. Mistletoe, how did this ugly little plant with poisonous berries become such a popular ice breaker at Christmas parties? Well, ancient Europeans used to think mistletoe had some magical healing powers, but it was the Romans who started all the kissing business. According to legend, when enemies met under mistletoe leaves they were forced to lay down their weapons kiss and declare a one day truce.

Now if you link Christmas cards with commercialism you’re not far off. British Reformist Sir. Henry Cole started the tradition of Christmas Cards in order to expand the English Postal System in 1843. During the protestant reformation England’s Oliver Cromwell appalled by all the excessive Christmas feasting and sinful merriment in the streets actually outlawed Christmas in 1642 but that only succeeded in forcing the celebrating under-ground for a while.

And did you know the “merry” in “Merry Christmas” used to mean peaceful? The Christmas carol “God Rest Ye’ Merry Gentlemen” isn’t a toast to a group of happy fellows, it means “god bless you peacefully, sirs.”

Oh well, not to be dismayed, this is Doug Lund Wishing you a Merry Christmas anyway.