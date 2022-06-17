SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Extremely hot temperatures are making their way to KELOLAND this weekend. Some parts of the state could see highs over 100 on Father’s Day.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1987 and show you the impact the heat and humidity had on farmers.

There’s no fighting this scorching heat across South Dakota’s prairie land. No breeze, high humidity, and 100 degrees. In some places it’s pushed the Livestock Safety Index into the danger category, the worst it’s been this year. Fat cattle are the real victims. While eating less when it’s hot, it can take 20 to 25 gallons per animal per day to keep the heat from stripping away needed weight gains for the market.

“Feeding them cool water actually really helps, and it can improve their rate of gain slightly.”

It’s risky to move animals in this weather. Most farmers transport livestock to market in the morning or the evening, feeding them their best quality feed, because digesting roughage like silage produces heat.

But as livestock wilt under the hot July sun, the heat and the humidity can be considered to be somewhat of a blessing.

Heat and humidity is just what the corn producer likes this time of year. It’s perfect weather for maturing KELOLAND’S already strong and healthy corn crop. But with the western 3/4s of South Dakota short of moisture, current conditions can’t continue for a long time without damaging crops. But so far, heat is helping, not hurting.

“The crop is so far along this year compared to past, it’s hard to say what the hot dry weather is going to do to it. Right now, it’s not hurting anything.”

Crops are far enough along that nearly 90% of the corn is tasseled, 84% of the soybeans have bloomed. It’s all looking pretty good, but now we just need some rain.