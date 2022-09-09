SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the temps cooling off today, we’re finally seeing some fall-like weather. Leaves turning color and falling off trees is around the corner. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1976 and show you how dangerous those leaves can be.

Colored leaves on trees are beautiful this time of year, and are enjoyed by many during our fall season. However, they can also be a hazard after they fall and gather on streets and highways.

The Minnesota Public Safety Commission says as moisture collects between the layers of the leaves, the surfaces become extremely slippery and can make stopping or turning very difficult. In residential areas, leaves often gather along curb lines where any precipitation that falls must also run adding to the slippery hazard of the fallen leaves.

Not only are the moistured leaves hazardous to vehicles, they also present a problem to pedestrians. This reporter as seen as well as experienced falls resulting from leaves scattered on sidewalks. Even before the autumn leaves have fallen they can cause problems. Trees with especially colorful leaves can distract a driver’s attention temporarily, just long enough to become involved in an accident. So the autumn leaves with their aesthetic beauty can pose hazards to motorists and pedestrians as well.

Gwen Resick, reporting for KELOLAND News.