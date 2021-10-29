Flashback Friday: Haunting Hattie’s Cafe

SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — Halloween is just around the corner. Leading up to the holiday, old haunts opened their doors to people looking for a good fright. In this week’s Flashback Friday, KELOLAND’S Don Jorgensen takes us back to 2011 when seniors in Salem served up scares in an old diner.

On the main street in Salem sits the old, abandon Hattie’s Cafe. But tonight, Hattie’s turns haunted, as the senior class serves up rats, bats and fraidy cats.

“I’m hoping for a lot of scared kids, maybe a few criers.”

The senior class is promising lots of spooky surprises for anyone who dares to take the tour of the old cafe.

“It’s been closed for a really long time. Ever since we’ve lived here I haven’t seen a use for it. So we thought, creepy old cafe, why not utilize it.”

From dolls to dungeons, all of the items have been donated and the senior class has been working on the haunted house for the past week. Decorating with spider-webs and blood-stained walls.

“Our English teacher wanted us to do a senior service project, and our class just thought that a good idea would be a haunted house.”

There are 36 who are helping put this haunted house on. Now, it may seem like it’s all fun and games, but they say there is a lesson to be learned here.

“Pretty much anyone in our class knows at least one person that’s dealing with cancer right now, and it’s nice to help them out.

Even if it means scaring the daylights out of you.