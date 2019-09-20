Flashback Friday: Harvest season in 1985

It’s the end of September which means farmers are thinking about harvest.

Depending on the weather, harvest season can be a challenge for farmers. In this week’s Flashback Friday, KELOLAND’S own Perry Groten, takes us back to Marshall in 1985.

Many Lyon County farmers like Andrew Brazinky are playing a waiting game … waiting for some dryer weather so they can get into the fields before the snow falls in earnest.

“The fields are quite muddy. And, uh, moisture in the corn and beans is both quite high yet.”

Perry Groten: “So, as of right now, you can’t do anything out there?”

“Not really, no.”

“At this time, I don’t think the situation is critical. But, we’re very close to critical. It’s one of those things that, uh, if it happens, it happens. And if we continue to have wet weather like we’ve had, we’re going to have some real serious losses here.”

Many farmers worried about being pressed for time because of the late harvest are asking for help.

The Marshall job service office and the chamber of commerce are responding by recruiting area residents to provide farmers a hand in the fields.

“We always have taken calls from farmers who are looking for farm hands or additional help and send them qualified workers. But this program is a little bit different because of the publicity we’re trying to give it. And, also because of the dire need right now for the farmers to get their crops out.”

The Marshall job service office is looking for retired farmers to help out because they have the experience.

McGrusing says a number of Marshall business men have signed up for the minimum wage, part-time farm jobs. Few of them have farm experience, but McGrusing says they’re willing to do whatever they can because their businesses are financially dependent on how well the farmers do this fall.