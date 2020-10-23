Flashback Friday: Halloween cemetery tour in 2011

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Halloween is just over a week away, and some are getting into the spirit of the holiday by going to haunted houses and other attractions.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 2011 and take you on a tour of a local cemetery with some of Sioux Falls past residents.

Its that time of the year that spirits speak.

“All of us, at one time or another, called Sioux Falls home.”

From a place the living rarely go.

“In life as in death, I am never quite content to stay around home.”

“I’ll freely admit that we are capitalizing on the time of the year.”

Each year as Halloween night approaches, some of Sioux Falls’ most colorful citizens of the past rise again here.

“And i drive by Woodlawn Cemetery constantly, so it will be perfect to know a little more about it.”

In front of hundreds of paying customers, like Ann Keen. Their goal isn’t so much to scare.

“Are you scared? No! I hope not.”

As it is to share.

“You will have the opportunity to meet some of the very people buried here around us.”

Among the headstones scattered through Woodlawn Cemetery lie real stories from real people who shaped Sioux Falls into a real town.

“It’s the people’s stories in this cemetery that we really want to highlight, bring back to life.”

It’s why Bill Hauskins and the Siouxland Heritage Museum put it all together. For three nights the actors recreate the characters by candlelight.

“This is the final resting place for thousands of our community’s citizens, each with their own unique story.” “I ran West Sioux Hardware.”

“And this mausoleum here is where all lie.” In a few days the spirits here will go quietly back to their places in the past. “This is my headstone over here, you can even see my picture.”

Until this time next year, where history will once again happen in an unlikely place.