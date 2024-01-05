RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — This year’s winter here in KELOLAND has been warmer than we’re used to. Great Bear pushed opening day once again to Monday and some golfers were even able to hit the links last month.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, KELOLAND’S Perry Groten takes us back to 1987 when golfers in Rapid City were able to extend their season into January.

The greens are more white than green but when the sun burns off the early morning frost golfers flock to the Rapid City Municipal course.

“We’re out every day. We come out rain or shine, snow or sleet. We enjoy it.”

“This is the latest and the earliest that we’ve been open. We’ve been playing golf ever since November 20th, and this is the earliest we’ve ever opened. I’ve been here four years and it’s never been like this.”

At a time when local ski resorts are reporting lower numbers, the warm winter is making people think tee rather than ski. Mehan says the municipal course is averaging 50 golfers each weekday, as high as 175 a day on weekends, and that’s money in the bank for Rapid City.

“It’s proved an extra bonanza to us. What’s happened is we’ve had a number of extra days that we’re open and as a result of that more people have been golfing. But we find, and I think we estimate that it’ll increase our revenue about 10% so we’re looking at in the neighborhood of an additional $30,000 generated for the golf course.”

Like a good golf score, the warm weather is producing low numbers elsewhere for Rapid City. Fewer dollars are being spent on city utility bills. Bruger estimates a $150,000 savings in gas and electric rates.

And while the golf carts chug along, snow plows sit idol, saving $100,000 in removal costs. But they’ll be back in action with the next snowfall, an event these golfers hope never happens.

