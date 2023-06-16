SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With Father’s Day just days away, you may be looking for that perfect gift for the day.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1993 for a list of ideas.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This Father’s Day, some stores are telling you to say goodbye to the tie and hello to originality.

“Had my husband come in with my two kids and get their pictures taken as a Father’s Day gift to him. Look at them! They’re adorable!”

Glamour Shots, a store that gives you a makeover before your picture is made, is offering a special two-for-one sitting fee for dads.

“It’s a little harder to drag the men in here because they’re afraid we’re gonna put lipstick on them. Other than that, no, no, they have a good time.”

Not every store wants you to toss the tie completely. Some want you to just spruce it up a bit.

“Another thing that’s new, it’s called a tie chain. This part right here hooks over the button on a man’s shirt, then you just pull the tie right through here, and this tie chain part just lies over it.”

And even jewelry stores don’t want your dad to be like everybody else. These silver rings are new this year and selling between $20 and $45. In your search for originality, don’t be too quick to pass up old standbys for Father’s Day. For instance, Swiss Colony has a new line of gourmet coffees that are selling like hot cakes. And if the traditionals aren’t selling something new, they’re helping you find the perfect gift in some unique ways.

“What I have here is the Scheels 50 Father’s Day Gift Ideas and it’s got a wide variety of items on it. A lot of the traditional items on it. Fishing items, golf merchandise and a lot of shoe and clothing items as well.”

If you want to see more stories from our archive, click here.