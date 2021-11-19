Flashback Friday: Getting your Thanksgiving meal right

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thanksgiving is just under a week away. A question many people have now is how to prepare the traditional meal. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1984 and show you some tips on how to get it right.

Dinner rolls, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes, that’s the easy part. And then, there’s the turkey. Just choosing the right bird can be a real challenge. I finally asked the butcher for some help.

“And, the broadness of it means a lot when you buy a turkey. The broader it is the better the turkey.” “And how do I know how much turkey?” “Well, basically we figure about three-quarters of a pound per person. And that’ll hit it pretty close.” “Does that leave room for leftovers?” “A little bit.”

Once you’ve chosen your now silent gobbler, the trick is to figure out which end is up, where the dressing goes and how to cook it. It always seemed so easy when mom did it. There are cookbooks with step-by-step directions for taking your tom from the freezer to the oven to the table. But there is no plan b in case something goes wrong somewhere along the way. And something always seems to go wrong. If mom’s not around to rescue you from a holiday disaster you can let your fingers do the cooking. The Swift Company has a toll free hotline especially for cooks in distress.

There’s also a help phone for turkeys feeling the pressures of the impending holiday. We though we’d keep that one a secret for now. Monica Dailey, KELOLAND News.