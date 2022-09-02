SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The NFL will join high school and college football when the regular season starts next week. Which means football will be shown on screens for days at a time.

In this weeks Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1976 and show you how those who didn’t care for the sport passed the time.

It’s that time of year again, when that armchair quarterback will be glued to that Telovision set, watching non-other than the football games. For women that don’t get excited for that particular sport, they find something else to do, and become what is known as the football widow. We asked some women how they felt about the football season coming around, and if they didn’t enjoy the sport, what they did to occupy their time while their husbands or boyfriends abandoned them for first downs fumbles and extra points.

“While my husband watches football, I have to plan other activities to do because I’m not an avid football fan.”

“Does this bother you that he’s so glued to the telovision set?”

“No, I guess after 20 years I’m used to it.”

“Cause I like to do things with my husband, and when he’s occupied I have nothing else to do. I do try to keep busy though, when he’s watching, cause I don’t care for it.”

“It means that my husband’s going to be glued to the TV but I’m going to be glued to the TV with him. I’m gonna be right in there watching every play.”

“Cause my boyfriend doesn’t like football, so I feel that I’m lucky because I know my dad and my brothers sit around and watch football all the time during autumn. So, I’m glad he doesn’t like it.”

“Means my husband is watching a lot of football and going out and hunting a lot. And I’ve got more time on my hands. Fortunately, a lot of the other wives are in the same predicament so we get together and do things.”

No relief appears to be on the gridiron as TV coverage of football games continues to expand from weekends to the weeknight. And the wives and the girlfriends will find themselves a distant second when football sounds fill living rooms.

So, ladies, you might as well throw in the towel because fall is here, the time for football.