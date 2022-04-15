DEERFIELD LAKE, S.D. (KELO) — Though it may not feel like it now, many people may soon be able to get out onto the water and reel in some fish. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1987 and show you what made Deerfield Lake a good spot for fishing.

“Yes! Here we go! Alright, if I’m going to be on TV, I want to be on TV catching one!”

“I’ve always had pretty good luck fishing out here. I’ve fished here since I was a pretty small boy. And I’ve caught some pretty big ones out here.”

Ask just about anyone fishing at Deerfield Lake, and you’re bound to hear rave reviews.

” I come here all the time because this is the best fishing right here in the Black Hills.”

High praise indeed, but numbers can back it up. Each year, Deerfield Lake is stocked with 130,000 fish, mostly trout. It’s 5,000 ft. elevation makes for ideal ice fishing in the winter. But it’s not just the fishing the lures people here. Located a good hour’s drive west of Rapid City, this is where they go to get away from it all.

“It’s out of the way from Rapid, but it’s quite. It’s not a very big tourist attraction, and the local people more or less use it.”

But by no means is the fishing limited to locals. Just ask someone who drove through 3 states to test his luck.

“It’s the mountains. There’s a mystique here. Something we don’t have in Chicago.”