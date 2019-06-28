Flashback Friday: Fireworks sales in 1984

We’re less than a week away from the Fourth of July and that means it’s time to stock up on fireworks. And firework shopping has been a staple for the Fourth of July holiday for years.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, take a look at firework sales in 1984.

The latest arsenals of small explosives have arrived.

Most of the fireworks come from China, thanks to Richard Nixon.

“When Nixon made the famous trip to China and opened up the trade, we were able to get our firecrackers out of mainland China. And for that first year, we called them ‘Nixon crackers.'”

People buy fireworks because of the big bang theory.

“Loud. I like noise.”

“The noise and the color and all that.”

“I’ve been in the service for awhile and haven’t got a chance to shoot any for awhile. So I’m gonna let ‘er rip this year.”

The U.S. Military may construct the best tank, but the best tank firework comes from China. So do Chinese specialties like Pagodas.

They also offer imitations of American institutions like Marlon Brando riding his motorcycle.

And take a look at these spring chickens, definitely have that down home flavor.

But if you prefer hens, they’ve got that too.

But while you’re having a blast with your fireworks, be careful.

Fireworks can cause grass fires and serious injuries.

“The main injuries is to the hands, if something will explode in the hands. Occasionally, some sparks or something from flame-type fireworks will hit someone and burn them.”

Fireworks are restricted or outlawed in most South Dakota cities.

And no fireworks may be exploded after July 5th.

John Dearing, KELOLAND News.