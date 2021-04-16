Flashback Friday: Farmers react to spring snow in 1982

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow fell in Western KELOLAND once again this week. And even though it’s moisture, farmers may prefer to see rain. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1982 and show you how farmers reacted to the late snowfall.

While area farmers prefer rain, they sure hate to complain about any form of moisture, even the April snows.

“It’s hard on livestock right now, and I kinda feel it’ll probably drive up the price on livestock, but I think as far as field work and things like that, the moisture is always valuable in our country I know that.”

But some do see problems down the line.

“Oh, it’s going to slow things down.” “Why’s that?” “Well, I don’t know. I thinking we’re going to have a wet spring. Maybe not, but everybody was getting spring fever here a week ago. Now look at it.”

And the nasty weather is also causing problems for truckers.

“Been shut down a couple times on the road. Just traveling slow, making no time, being late. It’s not been good for us.”

Those inches of snow have also bad for the general mental well-being of many in KELOLAND.

“It’s been pushing them down. We need some sunshine! I think everybody appreciates the moisture but they don’t like what they got to take with it.”

As one man said, it seems we’ve had eight months of winter. Bobbi Lower, KELOLAND News.