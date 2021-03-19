Flashback Friday: Fans in the stands at boys state basketball in 1985

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another weekend of championship basketball is underway at the state boys basketball tournaments, with fans actually in the stands. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1985 and show you how fans enjoyed that years tournament.

Boy! These low profile scoreboards sure make it tuff to play a good game of basketball. And why do some of these fans come to the state b tourney?

“Watch TV probably. Drink some beer! I don’t know, check out the chicks I guess.”

And what do parents tell their children before they go to the big city?

“Mom said I had to get a haircut while I was down here. Said I had to get a haircut.”

Most of these fans will be snug away in a nice motel room not long after the games are over. But does it matter to some of these fans where they spend the night?

“No, it don’t matter! As long as there’s a party, we’ll be there.”

Wait a minute! I thought this was a basketball tournament? And now we’re entering the Wakonda Zone!

“I wasn’t born with a green beard. It’s kind of white really if its not green.”

“Does this help your dating life in Wakonda? Oh you bet!”

Hmm, Green hair, the kids have it too. It must be hereditary. And I guess there must be a new optometrist in town. These Warrior fans know how to have a good time. But i wonder what color their lawns are if everything else is green. Terry Sater, KELOLAND News.

The high school boys basketball tournament is underway across the state. You can find full coverage and highlights on the KELOLAND Sports page.

And if you want to see more stories from our archive, click on our search tab and type in “Flashback Friday”.