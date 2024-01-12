SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a slow start, winter is now off and running here in South Dakota with snow-filling roads.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 2012 when people had to dust off their winter driving skills.

You knew it was inevitable, but the powerful punch that Mother Nature packed still startled drivers.

“Yeah, I just don’t think anybody was ready for the first one, especially with as late in the year it’s been for us. So it’s just getting back into the weather mindset.”

The mild winter so far has been a relief for most on the road, but this first foray into snow-packed streets is definitely a wake-up call.

“Absolutely, in Sioux Falls, you know, it’s always going to be cold, just kinda got to live with it.”

“Yeah, I knew it was coming, and I figured that now because it took so long to get here, it’s going to be really friendly while it’s here and stay around awhile.”

Now the main roads around Sioux Falls aren’t to difficult to navigate because they’ve been plowed already. It’s the residential areas giving drivers fits.

“Once we got on the main road it was okay, but trying to get out of our driveway, we had to shovel our way out.”

“I’ve seen some rear-wheel drive cars out here struggling a bit, but so far with how much we got and how little time they’ve had to plow the roads, they’re doing really well.”

And whether drivers are prepared or not the dog days of summer are very far away.

“You know what, we live in South Dakota. So, you know you’re going to have that kind of driving and that kind of weather.”

“It was nice to have the really warm weather into December and January, but like I said this is going to come no matter what. It’ll probably go till May but that’s the sacrifice you make I suppose.”

