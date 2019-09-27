Flashback Friday: Double shifting at schools in 1986

School is in session, but at one point, school didn’t always start at 8 a.m.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we go back to 1986 when double shifting was introduced.

Oscar Howe Elementary students make their way to school half-an-hour early these days at 7:45.

Or, they catch a ride with the folks.

Double shifting means they’re out early, too, about 1:00.

And that’s making it touch on some parents.

Especially, those at work when the children start for home.

“And now if they have to be alone from quarter to one until six, I do have someone in the building that can fill in once in a while. But, it’s hard for me to know what to do with them.”

Catching the bus will be a new daily habit for these Hayward kids, at least for a while.

Their school day doesn’t start until the noon hour and won’t end until 6:00.

So, the problem for their parents isn’t being home when schools over.

But, making sure their kids are ready when the bus doors close.

(Nats sound of bus driver talking and bus door close)

“My boss has allowed me to, uh, work through my lunch hour and to work an hour or two extra after work to make up hours this week so I can be at home next week in the morning with my kids. Otherwise, the babysitting cost would be quite a bit.”

The children, for their part, seem to consider the move an adventure.

The adventure will last at least two weeks and probably three.

Until the uncertainty at their permanent school down the road can be straightened out.

Lotty Heartly, KELOLAND News.