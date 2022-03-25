BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — From T-Rexes found in the Black Hills to a woolly mammoth tooth discovered in northwest Iowa, the remains of prehistoric creatures can be found all across KELOLAND. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we go back to 1993 with KELOLAND’s Perry Groten and show you the prehistoric pigs discovered in the Badlands.

When dinosaurs ruled the earth, South Dakota’s Badlands were underwater. The countryside eventually dried out, and 30 million years ago, this strange-looking critter roamed the range.

He’s called Archaeotherium, a giant, meat-eating, pig-like mammal as big as a cow. Now, scientists are shouting holy cow about this rare find. They’re unearthing not one, but two complete skeletons.

“There’s a lot of comparing we can do between these bones. We can look at the bones, like two femurs from two different animals. We can compare the bones, learn how these animals were similar to each other, learn how these animals were different from each other.”

A tourist discovered the fossils two weeks ago. Paleontologists are scrambling to protect the old bones from the damaging summer heat and rain.

“We need to get all of the bones out of the ground as soon as possible, just to save them. We can do the more detailed work in the lab where we have light, microscopes. There’s no wind, there’s now rain.”

It may take the rest of the summer before all of the bones are out of the ground and into the lab. But this old beast has hung around for 30 million years, it won’t kill him to wait a few more weeks.