Flashback Friday: Dinosaur Park comes to life in 1993

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — There is a history of movies that have been filmed or partially filmed in South Dakota. From an award-winner like Nomadland to one sent on Rapid City’s Dinosaur Hill. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1993 with KELOLAND’S Perry Groten and show you how the film brought the concrete creatures to life.

When Mother Nature with a cloud burst, Rapid City firefighters create their own rain by hosing down city streets. This artificial shower sets the stage for a mysterious electrical storm that sparks a scientific breakthrough on Dinosaur Hill. The concrete reptiles suddenly coming to life.

“Quiet, Action!”

“Don’t taken any wooden nickles!”

In this scene, shot in a back alley, a drunken bar patron is among the first to spot the dinosaurs roaming the Black Hills. The producers say any similarities with Jurassic Park are coincidental. They describe the film as more of a cross between “E.T.” and “Back to the Future.” These dinosaurs are friendly, in an effort to capture a younger audience.

“There’s several messages. There’s of course the entertainment value and the fact that its a family movie. There’s also some scientific information in this movie that theoretically this type of thing could happen.”

The special effects don’t end with a fake thunderstorm. Computerized animation will make the dinosaurs look alive. Creating overnight stars, 65 million years in the making.

In Rapid City, Perry Groten, KELOLAND News at 6.