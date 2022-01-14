Flashback Friday: Deere the deer joins a family in 1984

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When it comes to getting a pet, one usually thinks about getting something like a cat or a dog. But there are some that think about getting something a little different.

In this weeks Flashback Friday, we go back to 1984 introduce you to Deere the deer, who made a Northwest Iowa farm his home.

It’s always wise to make sure you have a warm place to spend the winter, whether you walk on two legs or four. This deer is the envy of his peers and often the family dog too. He’s decided to escape the Midwest seasonal ice age on an Iowa farm. Lorane Hoogendorne and her family adopted the critter last April when a friend of the family found it in a roadside ditch motherless, just hours after it was born.

“Just couldn’t leave it to die, you know? So we just tried to feed it for three days but it didn’t really respond the first three days, but after that it started taking the bottle. And then it got fun.”

Last summer, Deere, that’s his given name, was a big hit on a nearby golf course. However, some golfers in mid-stroke found the interruptions he caused about as amusing as a sand-trap. When he isn’t out wandering on the greens, he likes to chow down on just about anything he can find.

“Now he likes to eat goodies, like candy, and apples and grapes, sweet stuff. Doesn’t eat any meat. Jelly breads, toasts, he likes real well.”

By the way, Pop the dog and Deere the deer share the same living quarters. Deere has never been on a leash, he’s free to roam. And as long as he’s decided to spend the winter on the farm, why not spend part of it in the farmhouse. He prefers the living room to the den because there are more plants to nibble. Lorane doesn’t know how long Deere will stay, but she imagines Deere may leave once he sprouts antlers, or maybe when he gets tired of the menu. Terry Sater, KELOLAND News, George, Iowa.