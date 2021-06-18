Flashback Friday: ‘Dances with Wolves’ set moves to Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Last year we told you about two movies that had scenes filmed in South Dakota. One of them was the Oscar-winning film Nomadland. Another award-winning movie filmed in the state was Dances with Wolves.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1993 with KELOLAND’S Perry Groten, and show you the move some of the film’s sets made to be closer to Rapid City.

The latest housing project in Rapid City has a definite old west flair to it. These are the actual buildings used in the Fort Hayes scene of “Dances with Wolves.” At Fort Hayes, actor Kevin Costner received his orders to camp at a lonely outpost where he would eventually befriend the Native Americans. Its hoped the movie still has enough drawing power to keep the sight seers coming.

“I think it’s just our responsibility here in this area to try to hold on to as much of that as possible, and share it with people as long as they’re interested in it.”

“I came out to Fort Hayes to learn more about the Indian culture because of the movie, and it perked my curiosity.”

The Fort Hayes scene was actually filmed on a ranch southeast of Rapid City, well off the beaten path. But the buildings are being moved into town because tourists weren’t willing to travel to that remote area. Many of the buildings are held together with staples, so movers have to be careful.

“It made the job quite a little more challenging than move a regular house. Cause they’re made to withstand the weather and the elements, and these were made to look good for a short period of time. So, we’re really struggling to try to make them look good for a longer period of time.”

Five more buildings will be located here, South Dakota’s version of Tinsel Town. In Rapid City, Perry Groten, KELOLAND News at 10 p.m.