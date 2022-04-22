CLARK, S.D. (KELO) — With the temperatures warming up, farmers are getting ready from planting. However, you won’t find just crops growing on one South Dakota farm. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1986 and show you the business that started growing in northeastern KELOLAND.

It all started at the Campbell potato farm near Clark. Scott and Chad Campbell wanted a new project, their parents needed a second income, and Clark County needed a new industry. That’s when this potato factory when up, and industrial strength potato chips came down.

“First started, they had a little fryer, and they cooked them by hand and then packaged them by hand, and then delivered them themselves to the stores in Clark.”

That was two-and-a-half months ago. Last December, the Campbells sold 1,900 bags of chips, by the end of this month they expect to sell 12,000. They’re bringing on a night crew next week, and in April, with larger equipment, comes five more employees.

“It was really surprising, they way it took off so much. Sales just increase, and we just got bigger and bigger.”

“We think they like the flavor better because they are. They’re different. Tastier, crisper, thicker.”

That’s because these chips are all hand made, sliced directly into cottonseed oil, and carefully inspected. They’ve hit all major South Dakota cities except Sioux Falls, that’ll come this spring. From there, who knows how far they’ll go.

Teresa Fischenich, KELOLAND News, Near Clark.