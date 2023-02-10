SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Valentine’s day is just days away, and many may be thinking about that perfect gift for that special someone.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1982 and introduce you to the man delivering a message of love to people’s doors.

You may think being Cupid on Valentine’s Day is easy and lots of fun. Well, the latter might be true, but if included in your duties is delivering flowers, there could be a hitch, like finding the right address.

Or the right apartment.

But once the contact is made, it’s usually all worthwhile.

“Were you surprised to see Cupid bring the flowers?”

“Oh yes, I was. Didn’t think there really was one.”

Not everyone has appreciated Cupid, but that doesn’t discourage him.

“People take a few steps backwards and wonder what I’m doing there. One lady called me weird. Mostly it’s been good though. People have called me and I’ve met their families and they’ve taken pictures with Cupid, and it’s been nice, real nice.”

“Do you think that Lee “Cupid” Green will deliver flowers again next year too?”

“Oh sure! I’ll do it again next year. I mean, I’ve got the outfit now.”

Evidently, his arrow found its mark at least once. Bobbi Lower, KELOLAND News