Flashback Friday: Cowpie throwing competition 1980

There is no shortage of cows here in KELOLAND and lots of cows mean lots of cowpies.

But there are ways to have some fun with those cow presents.

In this week’s Flashback Friday we take a look at a cowpie throwing competition in 1980 involving KELOLAND’s own Captain Eleven.

These are the basic ingredients for a Buffalo Chip tossing contest.

Although Buffalo doo-doo does exist in South Dakota… it is not abundant.

So this is the product of cows, which does a dandy job as a swap. All you need now is somebody to throw it.

And Salem found somebody who says he’s been throwing it around for years. All that fixed up, you’re prepared for the game. Grab the chip firmly like a frisbee and let it fly.

“You ready for this?”

“What’s the trick to it?”

“Oh you’re supposed to just throw it the furthest, I guess. I don’t know the official rules.”

And there are some cautions to the game.

For example, don’t walk across the street without watching where you’re going. And, never stroke your beard with your throwing hand.

Not until you’ve had the chance to put a little clean distance between you and the buffalo doo-doo… which can play havoc on the cuticles of your fingernail.

And is a less than wanted fertilizer for the city street.

Bill Overman, KELOLAND News, Salem.