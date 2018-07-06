Local News

Flashback Friday: Computer Industry Outlook From 1983

Jul 06, 2018

Updated: Jul 06, 2018 06:27 AM CDT

Using a computer is second nature to most of us now. But it wasn't too long ago that people were trying to figure out how to incorporate personal computers into their everyday lives.

In this week's Flashback Friday, we take a look at the technical trend in 1983.

 

The computer industry is exploding. This is the dynamite, home computers.

Two years ago you would have paid $700 for outfits like these. Today they're low as $50.

That's good news unless you're a stockholder.
"It's not helping. You know TI lost $100 million last quarter. And TI was the one that started a price war by dropping their computer down to $150. Basically what happened was that everyone had to follow suit."

The effect on the computer industry is yet to be seen. One thing most dealers are sure of, prices aren't going any lower.

The biggest buyers of these microcomputers are parents. That's because of the games.
 
But even if you're not a video maniac, these units are considered a great place to begin.

"It's going to be something that we're all going to have to learn and they're teaching in school right now. When I was in school you learn Spanish."

If forecasters are right it won't be long before your home computer is hooked into those at the bank and grocery store.

If you don't know the language, shopping could be tough.

