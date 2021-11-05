Flashback Friday: Colome heads to the DakotaDome in 1981

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Semi-final action in the South Dakota High School Football Playoffs is underway this week. Teams across the state are looking to make it to the DakotaDome to play for a championship. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1981 when one small town team made its way to Vermillion.

Colome, South Dakota, population: 375. It’s your basic small town that has small town pride. And it has every right to brag about their football team. With a school enrollment of less than 100 and a football squad of less than 30 players, the Colome Cowboys are out to claim the class 9A football championship tomorrow. Residents of Colome know they have a good football team, and they’ve known it for quite a while.

“Well, initially we had to wait until we kinda see how they reacted. Since the Avon game I think we’ve had an idea that they were gonna go all the way.”

Some of the residents where unhappy about not getting enough media exposure during the regular season. But to some, it wasn’t such a big deal.

“When you’re out west of the river, we don’t, they don’t pay too much attention to us out here.” “Does that bother you then?” “Well not really, cause they’ll find out where we’re from when we get down to the dome.”

The whole town is caught up in Cowboy pride, even the smaller residents.

“Who’s gonna win? I don’t know, Colome.”

Car-loads of Colome spectators are expected to be in Vermillion tomorrow to root for the team that gave the small town a feeling of special pride. Ross Heupel reporting, KELOLAND News, Colome.