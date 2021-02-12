Flashback Friday: Cleaning up Falls Park in 1976

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two weeks ago we told you about Falls Park making the list for USA Today’s 10 Best City Parks. And it takes a lot of work to keep the park clean.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1976, and show you what went in to keeping Falls Park visitor ready.

About three weeks ago, the fire department was called to the Falls Park area. The fire was allegedly started by children and involved some old mattress springs, lumber and debris. The Parks Department cleaned it up today. About a half-dozen men walked up and down by the old Queen Bee Mill in an effort to keep the park relatively neat for tourists and Sioux Falls residents. But the parks department says it’s a full time job with a large crew to keep the parks in Sioux Falls clean all the time.

Related Content Falls Park among contenders for Best City Park

There’s too much litter and rubbish dumped in the Sioux River for them to be able to keep up with it. It’s in violation of City Ordinance 18-2 and a new state law to dump garbage or litter within the city limits.

Lawbreakers under the city ordinance are subject to a maximum of a $300 fine or 60 days in jail or both. But officials say the number of cases tried are few and far between.

What starts out to be just one beer can put somewhere south of the falls ends up with the rest of the garbage, trapped in the corner below the old mill. Polluting the water, keeping the parks service busy with others carelessness, and creating a continuous eye sore for visitors.

Nancy Sutton, KELOLAND News, Sioux Falls.

To see more stories from our archive, head to KELOLAND.com and search for “Flashback Friday”.