Flashback Friday: Christmas spirit in 1984

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With Christmas just over a week away, the spirit of the holiday season is in full swing. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1984 and show you the Christmas Spirit seen in Sioux Falls.

When Sioux Falls puts on Christmas, it’s hard to see why anyone would bahumbug anything. Almost everywhere you look, those little elves have put Christmas into our lives. Even the senior volunteers have gotten in on the act by decorating the city’s Christmas tree.

“Oh, I guess just to make the whole holiday season meaningful, and to remind us what Christmas is all about.”

But there is much more to this season of merriment. The traditional gift giving takes on special meaning when the recipient is a young child who’s greatest joy is a visit from Jolly Ole Saint Nick.

“One little girl, who just hadn’t shown any emotion until she saw me, and it just sorta, I didn’t know all the other people were watching through this window that you couldn’t see out, and when I came out they were crying. Ever since then I’ve been, don’t pass it up I guess.”

If all the lights and gaiety still aren’t enough to stir those elusive feelings of good will toward all, perhaps the feeling of warmth one gets from watching others give of themselves is enough to spark the Santa in all of us. Jaine Andrews, KELOLAND News.