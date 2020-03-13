Flashback Friday: Cheerleading in 1987

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Basketball is all around us this month, with the Summit League Tournament wrapping up earlier this week, and high school state tournaments kicking off Friday.

March has always been known for basketball, but in this week’s Flashback Friday, we look at a team that’s usually on the sidelines.

KELOLAND’s Perry Groten takes us back to 1987 to see a cheerleading squad in Rapid City that saw cheering for a new team as a thrill.



25 year old and mother of two Joni Thompson decided to take time off from her house work and take a shot at cheerleading.

“My husband was real supportive of me coming out and was really supportive of me trying out he said if I have to drag you down there you’re going.'”

Joni was one of a dozen women auditioning to be part of the Thrillseekers, the name of the cheerleading squad for Rapid city’s new professional basketball team moving her from Florida.

Judges are looking for poise, personality, looks and dancing skills. Plus, an ability to catch on quickly to the routines. Because their first game is less than a week away.

“And the costumes still have to be worn in Florida on monday night, and we have to use them here on wednesday night. So, we’re just sweating out whether they’re going to get here or not is my toughest part.”

“At first ya’ know you’re going ‘How good is everybody?’ you’re wondering ‘am i going to make it?’ but you just start getting into the music and relaxing a bit and just dance.” “Since this is the pros it’ll be great.”

While the basketball players are professionals the cheerleaders are strictly armatures, but these new thrillseekers say not being paid is fine. Because they still get to watch the game, and dance, and cheer, and wear some pretty sharp costumes. assuming of course they arrive on time.