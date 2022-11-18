ROCK RAPIDS, I.A. (KELO) — Last week, South Dakota high school football teams made their way to Vermillion for the state championships. This week, Iowa teams head to Cedar Rapids for their title tilts.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1977 and show you how one Northwest Iowa celebrated that year’s win.

Anwar Sadat was making political history in Jerusalem, but in the Central Lyon High School gym nobody really cared. A more important matter was at hand.

The Central Lyon Lyons, the Iowa class 2A football champions, were coming home. The celebration had all the right ingredients, a band that could play loud and hit all the right notes, cheerleaders who used a surplus of enthusiasm to make up for a slight deficit in agility, and just about every able-bodied well wisher in Lyon County.

And of course, the object of their well-wishing were the Central Lyon players who acted just like football players should act, a little bored, a little amused, and a little nervous about all the attention.

“I don’t know what I’m supposed to do but, on behalf of the football team we would like to present Mr. Slade with the trophy for the state championship.”

And the team would be a team without a coach, in this case, Iowa coach of the year Dick Knull. After 36 straight victories and 2 straight state titles, Knull may be the most popular man in Lyon County. But in the proper tradition of heroes, he’d just assume people wouldn’t make such a fuss.

“15 years of coaching, 12 in this place right here, and there’s 600 to 700 kids that have a part in all of them. They’re the ones that play the football game, we just go out there and try to tell them what to do, but they’re the ones that have to do it, thank you.”

So now Rock Rapids turns off its football scoreboard and turns its attention to other matters, like basketball, blizzards, and the low price of corn. But through the long cold winter, the town can look back on the football season, and today’s celebration, and remember that it is great to be a Central Lyon Lyon.

Central Lyon is back in the UNI-Dome later this morning. The Lyons will take on Williamsburg for the 2A Championship at 10 a.m. West Sioux in Hawarden will also be in the dome today. The Falcons kickoff against Van Meter at 4 p.m.