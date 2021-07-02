Flashback Friday: Celebrating Fourth of July in 1983

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are days away from the Fourth of July. A main part of the holiday’s celebrations is lighting off fireworks. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1983 and show you a selection of fireworks that were available.

Fireworks are as much a part of our Fourth of July celebration as the American Flag. Firecrackers and sparklers are the more common version of our holiday party-makers. And perhaps not quite so common, are the novelty items sold by area outlets.

If you’re looking for something to crow about, here’s a little number for you. Or perhaps you’d like a little wildlife.

Or if you’d like to keep things from getting our of hand. If you’re looking for something with a military flare, there are plenty of options. Perhaps an airstrip, or a one cannon salute, or an air fighter complete with a parachute.

Since fireworks are as much a part of the holiday as the American Flag, no celebration would be complete without this. Jaine Andrews, KELOLAND News.