Flashback Friday: Cassette tape tours of South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The warmer weather returning to KELOLAND may have some planning for a vacation.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1987 to show what was found when you pulled off the interstate.

Grant and Wilma Crawford of Ontario, Canada are signing up for a guided tour of South Dakota. Their host, cassette tapes put out by the state tourism department.

“We’ll I’ve done it before and we found it was quite helpful on a self-guided tour with the tapes, it was quite informative. We liked it very much.”

The tapes were just one offering at the rest area near Valley Springs. Live music, refreshments, horse rides, and friendly folks were all on hand to encourage people to pull off the interstate more often.

“Spend an afternoon at the zoos and museums, or stop at one of the restaurants, or go shopping, and spend an afternoon extra or one night extra, even though they may be going on to the Black Hills to stay.”

“If everyone who came to South Dakota stay just a half-day longer it would add 86 million dollars to our economy.”

The South Dakota hospitality was a big hit for these tourists.

“This is a real way to start to go out west. I think it is fantastic. You’re doing a fine job.”

“So far it’s been real friendly, friendly state.”

Response to the tapes has also been good. One rest area was out of them in just three days.

Susan Greeley, KELOLAND News.