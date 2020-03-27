Flashback Friday: Booking a ticket to Hollywood in 1987

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — With schools closed across KELOLAND and many working from home, some are letting their minds wander to daydreams about becoming a star. But some take those daydreams a step-farther and test it to see if they have what it takes to become a superstar.

And in this week’s Flashback Friday, we go back 33 years to 1987 with KELOLAND’s Perry Groten, as he talks to the winners of the dance competition who got their ticket to Hollywood.

After a month and a half of auditions in a Rapid City bar, the field was narrowed to a select few finalists, all trying to impress producer James Blake. And land a role in his motion picture.

“There is wonderful talent all over American, smaller cities that just don’t have the wherewithal to get themselves out to Hollywood.That’s why we’re bringing it little local level.”

Blake is traveling to 100 cities, selecting two from each for roles ranging from bit parts all the way to the lead. When the moment of truth arrived, 20-year-old Melanie Sween and 16-year-old Paige Jesinski emerged the winners.

“When I got up there and it was just three of us. I was thinking, Melanie’s Sween third runner up, but it didn’t happen that way.”

“I’ve never won anything before this. So I mean, this is just so, outrageous. I love it.”

Sween and Jesinski head for Hollywood this summer where they’ll take their best shots at landing the lead role. If not though, Blake says Marilyn Monroe started with bit parts, so who knows.

I just about died. This is, I just, I’m just so excited!”