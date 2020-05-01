Flashback Friday: Boating in 1987

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With warm temperatures moving into KELOLAND, many are looking to break their boats out of storage and getting out on the water.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1987 where one man faced many obstacles in getting his boat seaworthy.

Markus Yokum has more on his mind these days than just finishing the woodwork on his 106 foot cruise ship. Before he can set sail on Big Stone Lake, he has to convince the Coast Guard that his boat should not be classified as an ocean liner.

“In a boat that is over a hundred gross ton, on add measurement, is classed as an ocean liner. A boat that is under a hundred gross ton is classed as a t-boat, which is lighter, it has less stringent requirements.”

Yokum is asking the Coast Guard to apply exemptions that would allow his boat to fall below the ocean liner classification.

And for Yokum, gaining approval from the Coast Guard is only the beginning of the process of clearing away the red tape. He must also secure a variance from the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks for a 240 foot long dock. And gain approval from the South Dakota Department of Health for waste water disposal plans.

But Yokum and his supporters say they’re confident that Nicole-Linnette will eventually get out of dry dock.

“I’m sure that in the end it’s going to work out, because there’s quite and investment there to make work out.”

“Oh yeah, we’ll get her there on of these days.”

Yokum isn’t saying yet when he hopes to launch his ship. The boat still needs welding work underneath and its two diesel engines installed before it will be seaworthy.

Mike Simundson, KELOLAND News, near Corona.