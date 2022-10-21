SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A lot of things come to mind when you think of Halloween, one of them may be a black cat. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1993 and show you how pet store owners reacted to the holiday.

If you head into a local pet store this time of year, and you’re looking for a good by on a con terrier, parakeet, or even a ferret, you can get the buy of a lifetime.

“You look like you just woke up baby!”

But if you’re looking for a sale on black cats, look someplace else. Many pet store owners downplay black cats during Halloween and don’t even offer specials, even though black cats sell slower than every other breed.

“You don’t want to agitate a situation, but if it’s like they walk in and want a black cat, like why?”

Now you might only think of black cats in passing when you think of Halloween, but unfortunately there are people who think of a lot more than that.

Black cats can tie in with a lot of strange rituals and many pet store owners want no part of it.

“A lot of people in town are not selling black cats or letting them go to homes simply because, per say, what they hear.”

So, pet sellers take precautions, like not selling pets to anyone under 18 years old. And places like the Humane Society make any strange ideas economically unwise.

“We have an adoption fee of $15 dollars on our cats, plus there’s a spade, neuter deposit of $20 so the cost would be around $35 to get a cat from us. And there is quite a long application to fill out.”

All in all, they want to make sure scary Halloweens are left to the people, not the cats.