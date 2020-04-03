Flashback Friday: Bicycling in Rapid City in 1987

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It may not feel like it now, but Spring is making its way back into KELOLAND.

As temperatures rise, people begin to take the bicycles out of storage. And with more bicycles on the roads and trails, bicyclists safety is once again something to keep in mind.

In this week’s Flashback Firday, KELOLAND’s Perry Groten takes us back to 1987 where bicyclists in Rapid City had more than just cars to worry about.

Bicyclists are continually warned that motor vehicles are no match to their two wheelers should they ever come face to face. But in Rapid City, curbs may be as threatening as cars. In particular, storm sewer inlets with iron grids running parallel with the curb.

“Some of the inlets are laid out in such a way that they are long narrow slots where the bicycle tire or rear tire can slip down into it. Bring the bicycle to an immediate stop and the bicyclist going over the handlebars. We’ve had at least two accidents that I’m aware of, where this exact situation did happen.”

A Rapid City task force report has identified 150 city-owned sewer grates as dangerous to bicyclists. Another 450 are considered hazards on state roads. Rapid City hopes to begin a joint effort with the state highway department to replace the grates with bars running horizontally to the curb.

“Seems like the bicyclist is aware of the problem and they have been avoiding the problem as much as possible. And with the process we’ve got set up, you know, maybe for the city responsible inlets we’ll have it taken care of in maybe a five year period.”

Replacement costs are estimated at $100 per each inlet. Johnson says because city funds are not presently available, the project would start in the fall at the earliest. In the meantime, Rapid City bicyclists are being urged to do what they have always been urged to do. Ride carefully.