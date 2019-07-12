Flashback Friday: Beating the heat with SDSU ice cream in 1983

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — With the hot temperatures hitting KELOLAND a lot of people have been craving ice cream.

And some people in KELOLAND say the best ice cream around is on the campus of a South Dakota university.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we go back to 1983 to take a look at the popularity of the Dairy Bar at SDSU.



It’s been said, there are two things people think abut when you mention SDSU, the Campanile and ice cream.

The Dairy Bar on campus has been dishing up the frozen confection for nearly 75 years.

The customers, mainly students, have been dishing out compliments, claiming it to be the best ice cream around.

But what makes this dieter’s downfall so good?

“I think it’s a good quality product going into it. The quality of cream, the quality of milk and flavoring.”

Over 300 gallons are sold each week.

Any profits are put back into the operation.

Ice cream fanatics come from coast to coast to sample some of the 80 flavors available.

“I’m from California and I’m here because I enjoy the ice cream. Try to stop here once a year when I get back this way to enjoy it. Excellent ice cream.”

“I’m from Washington D.C., and I’m here in South Dakota visiting my grandparents. And I came to the Dairy Bar because I like the ice cream.”

The bar is run by dairy science students, who are also responsible for creating new concoctions.

While vanilla and chocolate are top sellers, the most popular ice cream at SDSU is Oreo.

Ginger Sexauer, KELOLAND News, Brookings.

